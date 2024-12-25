Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Russell Wilson and Ciara both know how to put on a show, as well as take epic family photos with their kids.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his famous wife won hearts with their Thanksgiving family photo, and now did the same on Christmas Eve.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, who have been married since 2016, have been bright spots for the Steelers this season with Wilson’s play on the field, and Ciara’s epic fits like her head-to-toe custom Steelers gear and her dancing with son Future to GloRilla after a big win.
RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson’s kids adorably all sack mom on plane to Steelers game
The night before the Steelers take on the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Pittsburgh for a rare Wednesday NFL game, they dropped this epic all-black fit family Christmas photo. They captioned it, “Merry Christmas! Love, The Wilsons 🖤🎄.”
In the photo left to right is Future Zahir (who Ciara had with rapper Future), 10, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess, 7, Ciara with baby Amora Princess who just turned one, and Win Harrison, 4.
RELATED: Ciara shows off hair rollers in ‘holiday glow’ prep for Russell Wilson Christmas game
Wilson was called Bruce Wayne earlier this season by teammate Najee Harris for his black fit, and this photo really looks like something out of the Wayne manor.
If Russ plays as cool as he looks here on Christmas, the Steelers have nothing to worry about.
