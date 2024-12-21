Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before hubby Steve’s Texas game
Helping kick off the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoffs this season, the Texas Longhorns matchup against the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 21.
While the Longhorns failed to secure a first-round bye after taking a 22-19 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is pumped for the playoff atmosphere at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
"I know Longhorn Nation is super excited. I know our team is excited," Sarkisian during an apperance on College GameDay. "We’ve had two weeks now to prepare. I know Dabo (Swinney) is going to have Clemson ready to go so it should be a heck of a ballgame."
Cheering for the Longhorns against the Tigers, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, who always shows up in a head-turning look. The "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" once again proved to be game day ready enroute to the stadium.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steve in amazing Texas burnt orange leather fit
While Loreal used a very budget-friendly Ziploc baggie to abide by the stadium's clear purse policy, she filled the bag with $100 bills. Loreal also made sure fans saw her massive engagement ring in the picture.
While Sarkisian and his wife announced that they filed for divorces in July, the couple appears to have reconciled their relationship. Not only has Loreal been rocking her engagement ring for several weeks, she referred to Sarkisian as "my husband" in video earlier this month.
The winner of the Texas-Clemson games goes on to play Arizona State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, 2025.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?