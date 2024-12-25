Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
The holidays must be so hard on Natalia Bryant and the Bryant family with Kobe and Gianna both not around. They are doing their best to put on a smile and spread holiday joy, but Natalia’s Christmas Eve post will definitely bring the tears.
Natalia, 21, who is a USC film student and a model, has really been more public in 2024 with her grown up selfies, her smooth dance moves, and her lookalike photos with mom Vanessa.
The Bryant family really is close-knit as seen in their adorable Thanksgiving photos together and Halloween costume poses.
Vanessa has been passing along Kobe’s legacy this holiday season with shoe drops to the likes of Russell Wilson and Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol. She also put an amazing special Kobe touch on her Elf on the Shelf.
On Christmas Eve, Natalia passed along her dad’s big smile and his holiday spirit by sharing a video when he sang the “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” song.
It’s touching and so sad at the same time.
The five-year death anniversary of Natalia’s dad and sister is coming up in January. Natalia is like a second mom with Vanessa to younger sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
Thank you Natalia for sharing Kobe’s smile and joy with the world once again for Christmas. Dad would be so proud.
