Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice on coffee run

The Detroit coach is a large man with a big personality but loves his tiny dogs in his small truck.

Matt Ryan

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Dan Campbell is as full of surprises as much off the field as he is on it.

The Detroit Lions coach is known for his fiery personality and his aggressive play calling and decisions that have his team humming at 13-2 and leading the NFC.

While at home, he loses the hat for a surprising look with how much hair he has on a date night with wife Holly Campbell, and takes his tiny purse dog he puts on his lap when he drives.

For his “Victory Monday,” Dan went on a Starbucks run with both his tiny dogs in another epic photo Holly shared on her Instagram.

Dan Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

Dan with caffeine is also scary to think about. Is that all for him? The Lions might onside kick every time if he’s hopped up on Starbucks.

After a fan asks what kind of truck he’s in, his wife reveals it’s smaller than you’d think for the 6-foot-5, 260 plus pound man: He’s got a Ford F-250, not the 350 or 450, which Holly razzed him for with her reply.

Holly Campbell
Holly Campbell/Instagram

The Lions are off until Monday night at the San Francisco 49ers. Until the team flies out, Campbell can enjoy his coffee with his tiny dogs and small truck.

