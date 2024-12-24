Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red high-slit gown
The Buffalo Bills don’t play until Sunday, but quarterback Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld just got the win for Christmas with her fit.
Steinfeld, 28, and Allen, 28, got engaged at the end of November after the QB took the knee of a lifetime in epic fashion. Since then, the actress made a rare public appearance and photo with Allen at a football game vs. the Los Angeles Rams where she wore an ab-teasing midriff fit.
The couple, who at first kept things very private, showed a rare moment of PDA at the team Halloween party with a kiss. Now, the newly engaged Steinfeld showed up and showed out in a fire-red high-slit gown for the Bills Christmas party. Fellow Buffalo WAG Alexis Jones, who is the wife of DaQuan Jones, posted the following pictures.
Steinfeld is certainly fitting in with the wives and girlfriends.
Allen and Steinfeld have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
The power couple is certainly on top of their respected games right now: Allen is likely the NFL MVP this season, while Steinfeld is currently starring in Netflix’s hit show Arcane Season 2 and Hawkeye on Disney+.
The Bills play the New York Jets on Sunday. Will Steinfeld be there in another public appearance with Bills Mafia?
