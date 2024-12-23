Jared Goff's wife Christen embodies the holiday season in breathtaking low-cut dress
Christmas is nearly upon us, and no one knows how to usher in the joyous holiday season quite like Christen Goff.
Christen, who is married to NFL superstar Jared Goff and was the co-winner of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search, shared some stills on Instagram from a craft cocktail promotional shoot she did on Saturday, December 21. The 31-year-old model donned a breathtaking low-cut black dress with an elegant furry top.
"Tis the season for espresso martinis!" wrote the NFL WAG. Several of her 549K Instagram followers immediately flooded to the comments section to share Christen's holiday spirit.
"Oh I love this dress so much! Where did you get it?" asked one person.
"obsessed with you!!" gushed a second person.
A third person wrote, "Love an espresso martini," commenting on the type of cocktail Christen was promoting.
This wasn't the first time Christen donned a low-cut black dress. Back in November, she wore a similar dress during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary event, a fit that was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
The Christmas season has been good to the Goff family. Jared led the Detroit Lions to the team's 13th win of the season on Sunday, December 22, when they defeated their division rivals, The Chicago Bears. The Lions currently hold the NO. 1 seed in the NFC and are guaranteed to make the 2024 playoffs.
