Lions' Offensive Stars Shine in 34-17 Victory Against Bears
The Detroit Lions were seeking to sweep the season series against the Chicago Bears and continue their undefeated season on the road.
Prior to Week 16, Detroit had tremendous success (6-0) playing away from Ford Field.
After a disappointing loss to the Bills and a gloomy week talking about all the mounting injuries, playing a last-place team was just what Dan Campbell's squad needed.
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp expressed this week that coaches relish opportunities to coach players who many feel can't help a football team.
“It (the rash of injuries) definitely impacts us. The way I feel about it personally is it’s an opportunity to become a good football coach. I think that’s the art of coaching," said Fipp. "It’s not when you have all the players you want and you can go out there and call anything and it all works, everything looks good. With this group, how can we make the most of it? And, I think the best coaches in this league, whether they’re offense, defense, special teams, they end up making the most out of the group they have. So, ultimately for me, it’s a challenge or an opportunity that you embrace.”
After 60 minutes of action at Soldier Field, the Lions got back on track and secured their 13th victory of the 2024 season -- a franchise record for wins.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 34-17 victory, which kept the team undefeated in division play.
Defense answers the bell early
After winning the opening coin toss, Detroit's defense, which has faced increased skepticism after dealing with a rash of injuries the past two months, answered the bell.
Detroit elected to defer and started the game on defense.
Chicago was unable to move the football on its first offensive drive, going three-and-out.
Detroit's defense, which has not forced many turnovers the past month of the season, got back to its opportunistic ways against the last-place Bears.
Aaron Glenn's squad forced two turnovers on the Bears' next two possessions. Detroit was able to recover two fumbles, setting up the offense with decent field position.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was credited with a fumble on a botched exchange that took place on the Bears' second drive, which Detroit's Josh Paschal was able to recover.
Wideout Rome Odunze had the ball knocked loose by Amik Robertson and recovered by Jack Campbell on Chicago's ensuing drive.
Lions capitalize on Bears' mistakes in first half
Detroit took advantage of the Bears' defense to get out to an early lead that it never relinquished.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is now tasked with handling the bulk of the carries for Detroit, secured his 15th touchdown of the season when he scored in the first quarter. Gibbs capped off Detroit's second drive with a 1-yard touchdown scamper.
After taking a 3-0 lead, Detroit was able to get into rhythm, and moved the football down the field easily.
Two Jake Bates field goals, one from 30 yards and another from 34, assisted Detroit in getting out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead.
Jared Goff has career-long completion to Jameson Williams
Detroit was counting on its offense to take advantage of a Bears defense that gave up 30 points last week against the Minnesota Vikings.
Leading 13-0 early in the second quarter, Goff unloaded a bomb to Jameson Williams that electrified the coaching staff.
The 82-yard reception was the longest grab of Williams' career, plus the longest completion for the veteran signal-caller.
Williams was flagged early in the game for taunting, which forced Campbell to pull him aside to have words with him, presumably about not falling for traps from Tyrique Stevenson.
The speedy wideout has produced four touchdown receptions of 50 or more yards this year, joining Calvin Johnson (2011) and Cloyce Box (1950) as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
Jahmyr Gibbs shines with increased role
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was tasked with taking on a bigger role in the offense after the injury to David Montgomery. With Montgomery expected to be out until the postseason, the Lions are going to rely on Gibbs to do even more in the offense.
Campbell said Gibbs would have his workload managed, but the second-year running back had 20 touches in the first half. He ran the ball 17 times for 79 yards in the first half alone, and scored his team's first touchdown on a 1-yard scamper.
Gibbs added three catches for 40 yards in the first half.
Terrion Arnold tries to jump route, torched by Keenan Allen
After the Lions built a comfortable lead, the Bears did not simply go away quietly. Instead, they made a late charge to keep themselves in the game heading into the locker room.
Lions rookie Terrion Arnold was beaten for a score late in the second quarter, as he tried to jump a route by Keenan Allen that resulted in the veteran wideout beating him for a touchdown. Arnold's misstep, paired with a bad angle by Ifeatu Melifonwu, made it 27-14 Lions.
Detroit had an opportunity to add points late in the first half, driving the ball into field-goal range for Jake Bates. However, Hogan Hatten committed a false start to force Jake Bates into a 65-yard field-goal attempt. Though Bates' kick had the leg, he missed it wide right, sending Detroit into the break with a 27-14 lead.
Lions run classic fake stumble play
The Lions have become known for running a variety of trick plays.
In Week 16, though, Ben Johnson may have dialed up his best trick play of the season yet.
Detroit started the second half with the football, and extended its lead to 34-14.
The latest trick play featured a fake stumble by Goff, along with a drop-and-roll by Gibbs that stifled the Bears. As a result, tight end Sam LaPorta was able to find himself open to secure a 21-yard touchdown reception.