Jeffrey Lurie net worth: The shocking amount the Philadelphia Eagles owner is worth
Jeffrey Lurie may be an unfamiliar name for many sports fans but the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles is a big reason for the team's financial success.
The Massachusetts native cemented his name in the business world thanks to his contributions in Hollywood — specifically as a studio founder and film producer. Lurie had massive success in producing award-winning films, but he also made a pretty penny for himself doing it — and has used his massive wealth to grow the Eagles franchise.
Here is everything to know about his net worth.
Jeffrey Lurie's net worth
As of 2025, Lurie has an estimated net worth of $5.3 billion according to Forbes. While his hard work in Hollywood was a huge part of his earnings, Lurie was lucky enough to come from a wealthy background.
RELATED: Jalen Hurts net worth: How much is the Eagles superstar quarterback worth?
Lurie was the grandson of Philip Smith, the founder of the General Cinema chain of movie theaters. Years later, these became known as Hartcourt General, which is where Lurie began his career.
In 1983, shortly after graduating from Clark University, Lurie joined the family business and was thrust into the film industry. He founded his own production company, Chestnut Hills Productions, in 1985. The company was not a huge commercial success but did gain notoriety for winning Academy Awards for two projects: Inside Job and Inocente. Chestnut Hills also held partnerships with Tri-Star Pictures, MGM, Paramount, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Universal Pictures.
Lurie became the owner of the Eagles in 1994. He purchased the team for $185 million along with his mother, Nancy. Under his ownership, the team now has a worth of $6 billion and has won two Super Bowls out of their four Super Bowl appearances.
Suffice to say, Lurie's impact for the Eagles franchise has been immediate — with the team's success only adding to his overall net worth.
