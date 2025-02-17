Jonathan Owens' 'heart was beating so fast' while recording lion during honeymoon with Simone Biles
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are currently in South Africa enjoying their honeymoon two years after their wedding. That's where the NFL star had a close encounter with a very dangerous-looking lion while exploring the countryside.
The Chicago Bears player, 29, has been giving his fans an update on his honeymoon with Biles, 27, via his Instagram Stories — and shared a look at the African wildlife on Monday, February 17. In one video, Owens got up close to the king of the jungle himself.
"I had to stop recording my heart was beating so fast," Owens wrote, adding laughing emojis to accurately describe how he was feeling in the moment.
"This is all I could get," he wrote in a second video, showing the back side of the lion.
Owens and Biles tied the knot in 2023, but have been so busy that it has been hard for them to take time away to celebrate their special day. Owens had another grueling season with the Chicago Bears — a team that finished the year 5-12 and once again missed the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Biles was tearing it up at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She added three gold medals to her trophy case, bringing her total up to 32. She has an additional 11 medals on top of it (6 silver and 5 bronze).
Regardless, the happy couple finally have the time to celebrate their relationship.
