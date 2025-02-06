Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens flexes full-body tattoos in shirtless selfie
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are living it up in paradise.
On Thursday morning, the husband and wife shared photos on their respective Instagram Stories from Miami, Florida. Both of them appear to be enjoying their time, notably the Chicago Bears safety, who looks at ease in the Florida sun. In one selfie he posted, Owens stands on the balcony, with his back toward the Miami scene, allowing the city in full view.
Owens is sans shirt for this photo, allowing viewers to see his chest and arm tattoos, and a shiny silver chain. “Nothing like waking up to the beach,” Owens wrote.
This isn’t the first time Owens was snapped shirtless while on vacation. Back in January, while visiting New York City to send of Today anchor Hoda Kotb on her last show, Biles snapped a bathroom mirror selfie as she and Owens were getting ready to pop into the set and surprise Kotb. Owens is seen shaving in the background, seemingly unaware that Biles was taking photos.
While the couple is known to go on vacations quite frequently, we imagine they’re happy to have a new place to come home to. Last month, they revealed they had finally moved into their Houston mansion after many a delay.
But in the meantime, who could argue with Owens’ point about waking up to the beach?
