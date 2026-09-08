Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Show Off Diamond Wedding Bands In New African Safari Honeymoon Photos

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods did not hold back on their wedding band bling.

The newlyweds who tied the knot on August 15 in Malibu showed off their matching wedding bands in a post on Instagram. Woods has been sharing photos and videos from their honeymoon and uploaded a second part of their celebration on Sept. 7 with a close-up look at the rings.

The Honeymoon Social Photo Dump

On the eighth slide of Woods' honeymoon recap, the couple is in a hot air balloon as they rest their hands on the edge of the balloon's basket to show off their wedding bands. They share the same design, with several carats embedded in gold bands. What makes the bands unique are as the diamonds sit on the gold band, there is also crisscross gold welding in between the stones. Woods also tagged the iconic jewelry store Tiffany and Co. in the post, referencing the creators of their wedding bands.

Before you get to the wedding bands, Woods shared a solo photo of her on the beach in a white sequin dress to start the honeymoon photo dump. She added photos of a table for their intimate dinner on the beach, complete with a white tablecloth and candlelight.

Woods shared another photo of herself in a sleeveless white dress on a boat, a bonfire on the beach, and a breakfast spread complete with yogurt, fruit, cinnamon roll in a wooden nook. The fashion entrepreneur shared photos of the resort decor, she and Towns snorkeling, a gorgeous orange and red sunset, and the newlyweds in front of helicopter before a scenic ride.

She captioned the post, "honeymoon pt. 2, what a summer," adding white heart emojis.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods African Safari Honeymoon

Woods previously shared a different side of the couple's honeymoon, which featured a safari. The couple went on a safari adventure that included exploring wildlife like elephants, zebras, lions, and more while they rode in a 4x4.

While they had some downtime at the beach and took on some much-needed rest after their wedding in Malibu last month and their civil ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse, the fun never stopped. In videos in Woods' post, they were seen breaking into dance moves and even got their guide in on it.

Woods reflected on her time in Nairobi, Tanzania, and Zanzibar with a touching caption expressing her gratitude for their trip.

"A dream I didn’t know how to put into words, lived out in the wild with the love of my life," Woods wrote. "Africa, you were beyond anything I could have imagined. Our honeymoon felt like walking through a dream I never wanted to wake up from."

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods First Public Outings Since Wedding

Since the wedding and honeymoon, the two have not stopped adding events to their calendars. They were first spotted post-honeymoon at Disneyland alongside, Woods' mom, Elizabeth Woods.

💞🏰 NEWLYWEDS AT DISNEYLAND!



Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns enjoyed a fun-filled day at Disneyland just weeks after tying the knot. ✨💍



From wedding bells to Disney magic — the newlyweds are clearly still celebrating their new chapter together! 🥰🎢#JordynWoods… — Muxx (@Muxx60) September 3, 2026

Most recently, they were spotted at the U.S. Open for the women's doubles match to watch tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams on Sept. 4. In a video posted online, the couple shared smiles with one another as they bask in the post-honeymoon bliss.

Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods at the US Open 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/HG0CwlOW2P — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) September 5, 2026