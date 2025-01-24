Kayla Nicole net worth: The surprising amount Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend is worth
Kayla Nicole may have gained notoriety in the sports world for her past relationship with NFL superstar Travis Kelce, but that hasn't stopped her from forging her own legacy — and making a pretty penny doing it.
The California native has not only become a prominent voice in the sports world thanks to her broadcasting career and "I Am Athlete Daily" podcast, but she has also grown her image, along with her wealth, thanks to her presence on social media. The combination of these factors has earned Nicole millionaire status, but how much does she earn with these ventures?
Here is everything to know about her net worth.
Kayla Nicole's net worth
As of 2025, Nicole has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to the Economic Times. A bulk of that wealth comes from her grind covering sports as a journalist, reporter, and broadcaster. However, that doesn't tell the full story.
Nicole received a broadcast journalism degree from Pepperdine University in 2013 and started her career working at ESPN and Barstool Sports, where she grew in visibility covering NBA and NFL events as a sideline reporter.
Taking advantage of her popularity, Nicole started to share her career journey on social media and grew her following by the masses. Along with these behind-the-scenes insights, Nicole reached an entirely different audience sharing her fitness routines. She boasts 808K followers on Instagram and continues to grow her TikTok and YouTube channels as well.
In 2020, Nicole launched her fitness brand entitled "SIS" (Strong Is Sexy), which now goes by the name Tribe Therepy. Through this brand Nicole became an ambassador for top-named athletic apparel brands including Alo, Amino Lean, Fabletics, I Am Athlete, and Champs.
Nicole later ventured into the world of modeling, securing partnerships with notable companies like Revolve and Savage X, Fenty. Along with her profits from social media engagements and sports broadcasting, Nicole will continue to rake in the bills for quite a while.
