Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia shares 1 thing she'll miss most about USC
The future is bright for Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and her mom, Vanessa Bryant.
Just a few weeks ago, she gradudated cum laude from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a film degree. No one was more proud than Vanessa, who shared several photos from the big day on social media.
The 22-year-old also paid tribue to her late father, who tragically died in a helicopter crash along with her littler sister, Gigi. Natalia's graduation sash featured Kobe's famous "Black Mamba" logo right over her heart.
In a beautiful full-circle moment, it was Lakers president and controlling owner Jeannie Buss who handed Natalia her diploma on graduation day.
Vanessa, commemorated the moment on Instagram and wrote, “Legacy @nataliabryant ~ thank you @jeaniebuss for making this milestone even more special. #LakersFamily #USCGRAD #CumLaude 🎓 🎉.”
While Natalia looks forward to life next post-graduation, she also didn't hesitate when asked what about she'll miss most about college during a Q&A with David Yurman on June 4. "Spending time with my friends every day," she answered.
The former Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sister also shared advice for new students just starting their college career.
She advised incoming freshman "to learn how to be comfortable being alone and being in your own space by yourself," she answered.
