Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia rocks leather skirt in preppy-fit perfection
Natalia Bryant just graduated college from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. She’s also a professional model who just dropped a stunning college preppy fit in her latest shoot.
The 22-year-old is Kobe Bryant’s and mom Vanessa’s oldest daughter and she’s paving her own way. Natalia graduated in a stunning white dress while giving dad a touching shoutout on her stole, and then shared a sweet moment with mom. Even Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was involved in the USC graduation with an amazing gesture.
Natalia has grown up so fast it seems, rocking fits an Oscar Party, as well as at a swanky Beverly Hills event while posing with good family friend Ciara. She also looks so much like mom as seen at a Los Angeles Dodgers game together, and going cowgirl twins for a Beyoncé concert.
She’s becoming quite the fashionista as her latest fit in a sweater-vest top, collared shirt, and leather miniskirt shows.
Here’s the full video going behind-the-scenes at the photo shoot.
When Natalia isn’t modeling, she’s helping mom with her two sisters, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. The four girls just hit up another Dodgers game together in a heartwarming photo Vanessa shared.
It’s clear that the future is as bright as her smile for Natalia Diamante Bryant.
