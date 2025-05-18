Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches USC sorority sisters in white grad-dresses
Natalia Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California this week. She celebrated grad day with her USC sorority sisters in matching white dresses.
The 22-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant wowed in her white dress while earning her degree in film, all while giving dad an amazing tribute. Mom was so proud she posted a sweet message for her oldest daughter.
Natalia, who also is a model and had some full glam magazine photos with a new hairstyle drop right before graduation, spends a lot of time with her family and helps mom with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. Vanessa and her look a lot alike as seen in their photos at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, and going twin cowgirl fits for a Beyoncé concert.
Besides her immediate family, Natalia has her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters. She’s shared a sorority outfit before, and some bid day memories. Now, she’s sharing graduation memories in a TikTok video with the ones who graduated with her in the class of 2025.
It’s a proud moment for all of them. Dad would be so proud of Natalia.
Natalia has said she wants to pursue a career in film next.
Congrats to Natalia Diamante Bryant. Fight On!
