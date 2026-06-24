Kylie Jenner Shares Party Photo From Knicks Celebration Without Timothée Chalamet

The 2026 NBA Finals were a star-studded event, and Timothée Chalamet was in the center of it all.

The actor was at every NBA Finals game to root for the New York Knicks over the San Antonio Spurs, and even though his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was busy on a work trip for a majority of the run, she made it to Game 4.

Following the NBA title, the Knicks held a ticker-tape parade, and Chalamet was there, as well as a slew of other stars, including Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Mariska Hargitay, Chris Rock and Edie Falco.

Jenner wasn't there, but she was still celebrating. The influencer and businesswoman revealed that she still was able to celebrate the Knicks' victory her own way.

Kylie Jenner Shares Photos of Her June, Including Knicks Celebration

On Monday, Jenner took to Instagram to share a photo dump of her June adventures. In the gallery, she can be seen drinking in a bar, which looks like it's in New York City, with a Knicks towel behind her and the Knicks' parade also on the TV behind her.

Fan were quick to point out on social media that Jenner kept the Knicks celebration going despite not being at their title-clinching win in Game 5.

The parade on the screen in the background... the Knicks towel... the Casamigos... Kylie Jenner is LIVING it up 📸: Kylie Jenner/Instagram pic.twitter.com/3xeX0cTkCG — Page Six (@PageSix) June 22, 2026

The other photos in her June gallery included shots of her with her kids, sunbathing shots, a photo of her cat, a deer in the distance, selfies, a photo of an ice dream dessert and more. It was quite a variety of photos with no real theme.

Kylie Jenner Attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals But Skipped the Rest

The reason Jenner missed most of the NBA Finals games was because of her career obligations. She was in Turks and Caicos for a Kylie Cosmetics brand trip during the first games of the NBA Finals, where she launched the line's new summer items.

Jenner also posted photos and videos from the business outing on Instagram and X, including beachside pictures in a tropical paradise.

For the one game she did attend, Jenner was seen talking to Taylor Swift, which drew quite a bit of attention, because of Swift's longtime feud with Jenner's sisters, the Kardashians.

After the Knicks' Game 5 win to secure the NBA title, Jenner took to social media to share an Instagram story dedicated to the team. In it, she shared a photo of an orange sunset over dark blue water and two hearts, one orange and one blue, the Knicks' colors.