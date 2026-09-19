Lane Kiffin's Daughter Landry Rocks Eye-Catching Yellow LSU Dress for Ole Miss Game

Ever since November 30, 2025, the city of Oxford, Mississippi, and the Ole Miss Rebels marked their calendars for September 19, 2026, and the return of their former coach Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

It also marks the return of Lane's daughter, Landry Kiffin, who also left the school with her dad. She certainly stood out with her game-day fit in what is now hostile territory for the Kiffins.

Kiffin coached Ole Miss for six seasons, but broke the school's heart when he led the team to the College Football Playoff and then left for LSU before it started.

He went from a beloved coach to the most hated man possible in the city, maybe the state.

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin arrives at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It didn't help he trolled Ole Miss during their playoff run, while Landry, who attended the University of Mississippi for three years, also took a shot at the fans after her dad's departure.

Landry Kiffin's Outfit for LSU-Ole Miss Game Catches Attention

While at Ole Miss, Landry was a winner no matter what on game days with her eye-catching outfits. She was even the reason Lane stayed to coach the team in 2022 when the Auburn Tigers came calling.

Last season, however, she was seen at LSU games instead where she flexed tigers-print looks while rooting on Tigers star defensive player and boyfriend Whit Weeks. It made for all kinds of drama during the season and foreshadowed what was to come with dad leaving to coach her boyfriend's team.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday for the big showdown, dad walked into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time in front of the hostile crowd.

Lane Kiffin arrives back to Ole Miss…



Also, doesn’t seem to know which way the visitors locker room is at the end pic.twitter.com/OSgpsYmJEI — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) September 19, 2026

Landry also made her return in this bright yellow dress that certainly caught eyes in the stadium.

I guess we know who Landry Kiffin is rooting for👀



GEAUX TIGERS🐯 pic.twitter.com/zadUVOLGtJ — Cristiano Kiffin🐯 (@Cristiano_Kiff) September 19, 2026

You can see more on her Instagram as well.

Landry Kiffin Has Been in the Middle of LSU-Ole Miss Drama

It's hard to believe just over a year ago Landry was rocking this dress at an Ole Miss game.

Earlier in the week Landry had to deal with some vulgar banners around Oxford, and no doubt she'll be getting razzed by the crowd all game long.

Lane's ex-wife Layla Kiffin and his son Knox, who is a class of 2028 LSU quarterback recruit, are at the game as well. It remains to be seen if Lane's youngest daughter Presley, who is a volleyball player at USC, will also be there.

Landry certainly stole the show before the kickoff, though.