Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry’s heartwarming deed may hold dad coaching job clue
Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin may have provided another clue where her Ole Miss Rebels head coach dad will be at next season.
Landry, 20, is an Ole Miss student herself and the reason Lane stayed to coach the team, turning down Auburn in 2022.
Now, he’s being courted away by the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators with LSU the leader in the clubhouse on most experts’ predictions.
It also happens to be the team of Landry’s boyfriend, star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks. The couple raised eyebrows when they hard launched their relationship the week he was playing her dad’s team. Landry has also ditched Ole Miss games in favor of LSU including rocking a white-tiger fit at Alabama, and then a custom Weeks LSU shirt with his sister.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin tries to deflect dad Lane’s LSU drama with awkward Whit Weeks TikTok
Landry also was recently spotted at an LSU booster club meeting.
Now, she spread some Thanksgiving cheer with a heartwarming gesture by decorating a children’s hospital for the kids. It just happened to be in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, and not Oxford, Mississippi, as seen on her TikTok.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s son Knox deletes LSU flex amid dad’s Ole Miss drama
Whit did join her, too, as he was seen putting together items.
Will Landry be back with her family on Thanksgiving? Will she be at the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Friday?
She does seem to be getting comfortable in Baton Rouge even doing amazing charity work. That could be another bad sign for Ole Miss fans.
It’s just another twist and turn in the Kiffin coaching soap opera.
