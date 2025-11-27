The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry’s heartwarming deed may hold dad coaching job clue

The Ole Miss head coach hasn’t said much of late, but his daughter may have dropped another hint to where he’s headed in her latest TikTok.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin may have provided another clue where her Ole Miss Rebels head coach dad will be at next season.

Landry, 20, is an Ole Miss student herself and the reason Lane stayed to coach the team, turning down Auburn in 2022.

Now, he’s being courted away by the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators with LSU the leader in the clubhouse on most experts’ predictions.

It also happens to be the team of Landry’s boyfriend, star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks. The couple raised eyebrows when they hard launched their relationship the week he was playing her dad’s team. Landry has also ditched Ole Miss games in favor of LSU including rocking a white-tiger fit at Alabama, and then a custom Weeks LSU shirt with his sister.

RELATED: Landry Kiffin tries to deflect dad Lane’s LSU drama with awkward Whit Weeks TikTok

Landry Kiffin (right)
Landry Kiffin (right) / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Landry also was recently spotted at an LSU booster club meeting.

Now, she spread some Thanksgiving cheer with a heartwarming gesture by decorating a children’s hospital for the kids. It just happened to be in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, and not Oxford, Mississippi, as seen on her TikTok.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s son Knox deletes LSU flex amid dad’s Ole Miss drama

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Whit did join her, too, as he was seen putting together items.

Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Will Landry be back with her family on Thanksgiving? Will she be at the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Friday?

She does seem to be getting comfortable in Baton Rouge even doing amazing charity work. That could be another bad sign for Ole Miss fans.

It’s just another twist and turn in the Kiffin coaching soap opera.

Landry and Lane
Landry and dad Lane / Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death 

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships