Lane Kiffin takes shot at Ole Miss before LSU's bowl game vs. Houston

The LSU Tigers have a bowl game today, but new head coach Lane Kiffin won’t be on the sidelines leading the team for that one. He did, however, take a shot at his former team the Ole Miss Rebels with a post in one of the strangest ways possible.

The 50-year-old coach broke the hearts of the Ole Miss team and fans as the end of November we he announced her was leaving them team after six seasons to go to Louisiana right when the Rebels made their first College Football Playoff.

Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to an 11-1 record this season. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: $91M LSU coach Lane Kiffin refuses to pay for 10-cent grocery bags

Ole Miss won its first playoff game where their former coach Kiffin had an obnoxious post, and is set to play on January 1 vs. the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. In the meantime, LSU was just 7-5 and playing the Houston Cougars on Saturday in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl.

Kiffin posted on his private jet (one of the many perks in his contract) touting game day.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry takes shot at angry Ole Miss fans as dad greeted at LSU

Then he drove a dagger into Ole Miss fans’ hearts by posting this photo of an LSU touchdown celebration with Rebels players in the background with one on the ground.

The crazy part is it was Kiffin’s team that gave up the TD and lost that game — something Ole Miss fans pointed out.

Keep in mind Lane Kiffin lost this game with a significantly better roster



What a joke https://t.co/GURsgf9a5q — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) December 27, 2025

The coach certainly knows how to troll on social media and this latest example certainly won’t sit well in Oxford, Mississippi.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring