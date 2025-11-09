The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry turns heads in white-tiger LSU fit at Alabama game

The daughter of the Ole Miss head coach headed to Tuscaloosa to root for her boyfriend Whit Weeks’ team.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin and son Knox Kiffin where both in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the LSU Tigers game. As usual, it was Landry’s fit that stole the show.

Dad’s team already won 49-0 vs. the Citadel earlier Saturday where Lane went viral for photobombing a marriage proposal on the field.

Knox, a class of 2028 quarterback who just won on Thursday night at Oxford High, was on a recruiting trip to Alabama. He’s said he won’t play for dad at Ole Miss already.

Landry, meanwhile, is making a habit of attending her boyfriend Whit Weeks’ LSU games despite the fact he hasn’t played in over a month with a bone bruise in his ankle. She caused quite the stir when she and Weeks hard launched their relationship the week LSU played Ole Miss, and then she’s betrayed dad on game days where she rocked a custom Weeks fit at LSU.

She was back at it with a white tiger-print skirt custom with Weeks’ number 40 on it.

Weeks and LSU had high expectations this season, but are just 5-3 heading into the Bama showdown, and head coach Brian Kelly was fired last month.

Landry hasn’t exactly been a good luck charm for the team. She hopes her fit in enemy territory is a winner this time.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

