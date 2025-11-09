Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry turns heads in white-tiger LSU fit at Alabama game
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin and son Knox Kiffin where both in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the LSU Tigers game. As usual, it was Landry’s fit that stole the show.
Dad’s team already won 49-0 vs. the Citadel earlier Saturday where Lane went viral for photobombing a marriage proposal on the field.
Knox, a class of 2028 quarterback who just won on Thursday night at Oxford High, was on a recruiting trip to Alabama. He’s said he won’t play for dad at Ole Miss already.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's kids attending LSU game heats up coaching rumors, but relax Tigers fans
Landry, meanwhile, is making a habit of attending her boyfriend Whit Weeks’ LSU games despite the fact he hasn’t played in over a month with a bone bruise in his ankle. She caused quite the stir when she and Weeks hard launched their relationship the week LSU played Ole Miss, and then she’s betrayed dad on game days where she rocked a custom Weeks fit at LSU.
She was back at it with a white tiger-print skirt custom with Weeks’ number 40 on it.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin, wife Layla win Halloween coordinating perfect couple’s costumes
Weeks and LSU had high expectations this season, but are just 5-3 heading into the Bama showdown, and head coach Brian Kelly was fired last month.
Landry hasn’t exactly been a good luck charm for the team. She hopes her fit in enemy territory is a winner this time.
