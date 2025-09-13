Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts Ole Miss minidress selfie for Arkansas game
Landry Kiffin has been on fire with her game-day looks to start the season as dad’s Ole Miss Rebels have started 2-0. She didn’t disappoint Saturday as well before the team takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks at home in an SEC clash.
The 20-year-old Landry is the daughter of Lane and mom Layla Kiffin, who reconciled with dad and was a hit herself in matching white with Landry for the first game of the season. Last week before the game at the Kentucky Wildcats, Landry rocked a Rebels crop-top fit.
She was a hit all last season like her Rebels game-day polka-dot cocktail dress, and her bowl game red while posing with dad.
For the SEC home game in the ‘Sip, Landry broke out a stunning Ole Miss-colored minidress and cowboy boots while taking a selfie with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters. She wrote simply, “gameday” on the mirror photo.
She’d also post on TikTok with another sorority sister while showing off her look.
Vaught Hemingway Stadium will be rocking Saturday evening as the two undefeated eams clash, and Landry will certainly stand out in the crowd with her minidress.
Another Saturday, another Landry fit slay. Dad is hoping his team looks just as good on the field with their play.
