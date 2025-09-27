Landry Kiffin reveals Ole Miss fit vs. LSU boyfriend Whit Weeks
Lane Kiffin said this week his daughter Landry’s loyalties would lie with the Ole Miss Rebels for Saturday’s game against the LSU Tigers. Her fit definitely said otherwise for the big game at Oxford, Mississippi.
Landry, 20, is an Ole Miss student and dad’s biggest fan. When he won his 100th game she had an awesomely sweet gift for him, and the two shared a touching moment on the field after a big win.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry reveals secret surprise for LSU bf Whit Weeks
She’s also been an Ole Miss game-day hits with fits like her polka-dot cocktail dress, and her white-out look while posing with mom Layla Kiffin for the first home game this season. Last week it was all about her Rebels black shorts and top.
Landry made waves this week when she hard launched her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks the week of the game. Dad Lane would react in the most Lane Kiffin way with a three-word response.
RELATED: How Landry Kiffin made dad Lane cry to convince him to stay at Ole Miss
With the focus on No. 4 LSU visiting No. 13 Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Landry’s fit on Saturday will stand out for a different reason: She chose LSU and her boyfriend with a custom look.
She first had on an LSU T-shirt on TikTok.
And then she changed into this custom “40” minidress for Weeks’ number.
Things just got even more interesting at the ‘Sip on Saturday with Lane’s daughter Landry’s fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing