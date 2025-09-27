The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Landry Kiffin reveals Ole Miss fit vs. LSU boyfriend Whit Weeks

The daughter of the Rebels coach chooses between her dad and her school, and her new boyfriend.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin said this week his daughter Landry’s loyalties would lie with the Ole Miss Rebels for Saturday’s game against the LSU Tigers. Her fit definitely said otherwise for the big game at Oxford, Mississippi.

Landry, 20, is an Ole Miss student and dad’s biggest fan. When he won his 100th game she had an awesomely sweet gift for him, and the two shared a touching moment on the field after a big win.

Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin
She’s also been an Ole Miss game-day hits with fits like her polka-dot cocktail dress, and her white-out look while posing with mom Layla Kiffin for the first home game this season. Last week it was all about her Rebels black shorts and top.

Landry made waves this week when she hard launched her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks the week of the game. Dad Lane would react in the most Lane Kiffin way with a three-word response.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

With the focus on No. 4 LSU visiting No. 13 Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Landry’s fit on Saturday will stand out for a different reason: She chose LSU and her boyfriend with a custom look.

She first had on an LSU T-shirt on TikTok.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

And then she changed into this custom “40” minidress for Weeks’ number.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Things just got even more interesting at the ‘Sip on Saturday with Lane’s daughter Landry’s fit.

Landry and Lane
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

