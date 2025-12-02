Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry takes shot at angry Ole Miss fans as dad greeted at LSU
On the day Lane Kiffin was officially introduced as the head coach of the LSU Tigers, his daughter Landry Kiffin took a shot at angry Ole Miss Rebels fans.
Kiffin bolted from Mississippi after six seasons coaching in Oxford where his daughter Landry goes (went?) to school. She was the reason he stayed to coach the team in 2022 when Auburn came calling.
Now on Monday, he was officially introduced by LSU as the new head coach.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's famous Ole Miss dog Juice hotly debated if he's going to LSU too
Lane admitted in a lot of ways “the last 48 hours sucked” during his press conference at LSU and that he can understand the emotions Ole Miss fans are displaying, which included his send off at the airport as he boarded a private jet.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin's bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Landry, who had been an Ole Miss game-day hit in the past like her all-white look posing with mom Layla Kiffin, has caused a big stir, however, this season herself when she and LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks hard launched their relationship the week he was playing Ole Miss. She also skipped her dad’s games this season in favor of her boyfriend’s, rocking fits like her white-tiger look at Alabama. She was even seen in custom LSU gear at games like below.
Last week, she was even spotted at an LSU booster club meeting, which was a big clue to dad’s decision.
Then while all the drama was happening back in Oxford, Mississippi, Landry was partying all weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, for a best friend’s birthday doing TikTok dances. She even missed the Egg Bowl and her brother Knox’s high high school football playoff game and then had an odd first post after dad’s news went official.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's son Knox has heartfelt 3-word goodbye leaving with dad for LSU
Given all that and her latest TikTok where she basically poked fun at the angry fans, she may be on her way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, herself. She wrote on it, “Wish I could be as creative as angry football fans 🫶🏻“ and hashtagged the post “#itsnotthatdeep.”
It’s safe to say the Kiffins aren’t going to be welcomed in Oxford after how messy this whole divorce has been. Landry, once beloved for keeping dad in town, may also now be vilified in the place she made a home in college.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash