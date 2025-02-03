Lindsay Brewer's slick leather jacket and breathtaking top "slay" according to her fans
Lindsay Brewer has created another iconic look on social media — and her fans are showering her with compliments.
The 27-year-old race car driver, who also works constantly as a model, shared a new post on Instagram on Saturday, February 1. In the photo, Brewer rocked a slick black leather jacket with a grey ab-baring top and completed the look with a low-hanging necklace.
The post has already received over 68K likes from her 2.8 million Instagram followers — many of who flooded the comments section to weigh in on the professional driver's latest attire.
"Slay," wrote one person.
A second person gushed, "Magnetic."
"As always brilliant, no matter how you dress, you are gorgeous," wrote a third.
"Great style," added a fourth person.
RELATED: Lindsay Brewer smashes In-N-Out burger in stunning crop top
Brewer has not been shy of using her large social media following for leverage. In November 2024, she spoke with Forbes about the success she's achieved outside of driving and how it all benefits her racing career.
“It's cool,” Brewer told the outlet regarding her large social following. "I'm able to also package in my social media to help leverage that and give potential sponsors more benefits. That's how I was able to get back in the race car as it is, having my public persona and my social media, and being an ambassador for brands and sponsors and my team, and for myself.”
Brewer has not raced competitively since the 2024 Indy NXT season, where she finished 15th overall. However, she's kept her presence up thanks to a dedication to her social media channels. Aside from Instagram, she has nearly 80K followers on X( formerly known as Twitter) and over 750K followers on TikTok.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen