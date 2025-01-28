ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat for stunning New York look
ESPN’s Molly Qerim is heating up the cold New York winter with her sizzling fits. Her latest look is an ode to NYC.
The First Take co-host with Steve A. Smith is always a bright spot on the show with her fashion like her “back to business” miniskirt while flexing her legs, and her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her fire-red dress at the College Football Playoff National Championship game that even had Taylor Rooks swooning.
When she’s not at work, the 40 year old is tearing up NY like her low-cut top at a Knicks game, and her disappearing fit for UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares intimate off-air look behind the scenes at ‘First Take’
Her latest look will definitely make Yankees fans happy with the baseball cap and the baller fur coat.
It’s not the first time Qerim has rocked a baller fur coat either with her mink on for a Godfather look.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim's elegant Cleopatra full-length vibe has her dying for sweatpants
Even Stephen A. has to admit Qerim can dress: "I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."
She certainly crushed her Yankees and fur coat fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye