Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for gf Hanna Cavinder
If one thing is clear, Carson Beck is excited to be with his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder.
While the Cavinder twins, along with her twin sister Haley, have made themselves social media stars with their bubbly personalities, it's becoming evident that the ex-Georgia Bulldogs quarterback still has trouble acting natural in front of the camera with his iPhone-savvy partner, as was shown when they did a "U" dance together to celebrate his Miami Hurricanes transfer.
Along with Haley's boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models had a little fun with the role reversal in an Instagram post as their men rooted them on at the Canes women's basketball game against SMU. (Miami won 60-63.)
"pov it’s their turn to be wags," the Cavinder twins captioned the post.
Both Beck and Ferguson are good sports about it, but you can tell social media influencer is not their day job compared to their girlfriends. The matching Cavinder twins t-shirts really complete the awkwardness.
Beck, 22, is laughing all the way to the NIL bank for one year to hang out in South Beach with his girlfriend, while he has the ultimate goal of improving his NFL draft stock after a disappointing Georgia campaign with a right below injury ending his season.
Until then, it might be more uncomfortable cameos on Instagram and TikTok.
