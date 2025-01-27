The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for gf Hanna Cavinder

The new Miami Hurricanes QB was a loyal partner to his influencer girlfriend, who plays for the women's basketball team. The photo poses were a bit awkward.

Matthew Graham

Haley and Hanna Cavinder
Haley and Hanna Cavinder / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If one thing is clear, Carson Beck is excited to be with his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder.

While the Cavinder twins, along with her twin sister Haley, have made themselves social media stars with their bubbly personalities, it's becoming evident that the ex-Georgia Bulldogs quarterback still has trouble acting natural in front of the camera with his iPhone-savvy partner, as was shown when they did a "U" dance together to celebrate his Miami Hurricanes transfer.

Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder
Hanna Cavinder/TikTok

Along with Haley's boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models had a little fun with the role reversal in an Instagram post as their men rooted them on at the Canes women's basketball game against SMU. (Miami won 60-63.)

"pov it’s their turn to be wags," the Cavinder twins captioned the post.

Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck
Cavinder twins/Instagram
Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck
Cavinder twins/Instagram

Both Beck and Ferguson are good sports about it, but you can tell social media influencer is not their day job compared to their girlfriends. The matching Cavinder twins t-shirts really complete the awkwardness.

Beck, 22, is laughing all the way to the NIL bank for one year to hang out in South Beach with his girlfriend, while he has the ultimate goal of improving his NFL draft stock after a disappointing Georgia campaign with a right below injury ending his season.

Until then, it might be more uncomfortable cameos on Instagram and TikTok.

Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder
June 1, 2024: Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

