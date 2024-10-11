Lindsay Brewer smashes In-N-Out burger in stunning crop top
Lindsay Brewer drives for a living, but that doesn't mean she can't still enjoy the occasional casual cruise.
The 27-year-old sensation took her large Instagram following on a thrill ride around Los Angeles, where she stopped off at In-N-Out Burger for a hearty lunch. Brewer, who was draped in a charming yellow top paired with blue jeans, also showed off a unique 360-car mount that captured her entire lunch experience on the streets of La La Land.
Brewer's followers didn't just take in the views but went straight to the comments section to boast about their shared love of In-N-Out.
"In-N-Out is the BEST!!!" proclaimed one fan.
Another person joked, "Meal not approved," adding a laughing emoji.
Popular YouTuber Demi Bagby was taken with the 360-car mount that Brewer used. She writes, "I need that car mount!" Brewer immediately responded with, "it honestly is the best!!"
Aside from smashing a Double-Double and fries at In-N-Out, Brewer has been steadily preparing for her return to the racetrack after serving a temporary suspension from her team, Juncos Hollinger. She's continued to tease that return to her 2.9 million Instagram followers, with this latest outing reminding everyone that driving isn't just a job, it's a vibe.
