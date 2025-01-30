Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear throwback proves why she's Buffalo queen
The season is over for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, but a new picture of the quarterback’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld rocking Bills gear has surfaced that will bring back memories of the good times.
Steinfeld, 28, has been embraced by Buffalo and its fans as seen in a viral “Queen” billboard, and her going full Bills Mafia at games, and posing with a fan at a local Wegmans.
While the season didn’t end how fans wanted in the 32-29 devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, a lot went right for Allen and the Bills and they even thank Steinfeld for helping the quarterback. Following the loss, an interview with Steinfeld came out where she made rare comments about her quarterback man and the team.
Now, a rare photo of her in Bills gear from 2024 has surfaced. She even has a dog on her lap.
Steinfeld is at Queen City Vintage in Buffalo for a very iconic photo.
While the Bills won’t be in Super Bowl LIX, they can watch Steinfeld representing them in a new commercial about breast cancer awareness. It airs on Super Bowl Sunday.
They can also look at this new picture and remember the happier Bills moments.
