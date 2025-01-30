Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen shows off baby bump while preaching about happiness
Gisele Bündchen has a lot to be happy about.
The 44-year-old ex-wife of NFL icon Tom Brady took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 29, to share a video that highlights several peaceful moments from her life. One of the images shows the Brazilian supermodel, who is expecting a child this year with her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente, touching her pregnant belly as a voiceover narrates a spiritual message.
"Happiness is an inside job," Bündchen wrote in the caption. "Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live."
Several of Bündchen's 23.2 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to weigh in on her message.
"You are always an inspiration," gushed one person.
A second person wrote, "Love this Gisele, so true!"
"Perfect, thank you for your words," wrote a third person in Bündchen's native language, Portugese.
RELATED: Gisele Bündchen net worth: How much is Tom Brady's ex-wife worth?
News of Bündchen and Valente's pregnancy broke in October 2024. This will be the couple's first child together.
The model has two biological kids from her marriage with Brady: Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12 — and was also a stepmom to Brady's 17-year-old son, Jack, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.
Bündchen has been more active than ever on social media.
On January 28, she posted a tribute to her late mother Vania Nonnenmacher, who died a year ago after a battle with cancer at the age of 75.
Meanwhile, Brady is not currently dating. instead, he's fully focused on his role as an NFL commentator for FOX. The multi-time MVP will be calling Super Bowl LIX next month.
