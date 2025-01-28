Livvy Dunne's mom steals daughter's spotlight in adorable selfie together
While Livvy Dunne made headlines for her fire fits while in New York City with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, the 22-year-old LSU gymnast got to enjoy some time with mom as well in The Big Apple.
Dunne joined Skenes for his BBWAA awards dinner to receive his National League Rookie of the Year plaque where she upstaged his big night with a stunning low-cut blue dress.
After giving a behind-the-scene look at the event including more shots of her dress, Dunne went out with her mother, Kat Dunne, for a day date in the city. They even posed for an adorable selfie together where Livvy said “mama Kat.”
Kat was also there for Skenes’ big night in another selfie where Livvy said, “Got it from my mama.”
The Dunne family lives in New Jersey where Livvy grew up with mom, dad David Dunne, and sister Julz Dunne, who recently crushed her own LSU cowgirl fit at Livvy’s meet.
After all the fun, Livvy dressed down to a crop top and LSU sweats and headed back to Louisiana where she will compete with the defending champion Lady Tigers on Friday, January 31, against the Missouri Tigers in an important meet after LSU was upset last week in Arkansas.
It’s great she got some family time in with mama Kat before it was back to the gymnastics grind.
