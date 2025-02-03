The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Luka Doncic's soon-to-be wife Anamaria Goltes sends a message to Mavericks fans after huge trade

The NBA WAG spoke directly to the fanbase of her hubby's former team following his massive trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Joseph Galizia

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches from the team bench during the second half of the game against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center.
Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches from the team bench during the second half of the game against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA world is still in shock following the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, February 2, a trade that ended the Slovenian superstar's run with the Mavericks after seven years with the team. 

Fans and analysts have not been shy of sharing their thoughts on the monumental mid-season move — and now Doncic's fianceé Anamaria Goltes is joining the party. The NBA WAG took to her Instagram Stories and shared her future hubby's goodbye letter to the Mavericks fanbase. In a follow-up post, she wrote, "Thank you," to the Mavs fans, adding a blue heart that matches the team's primary color.

Anamaria Goltes
Luka Doncic's fianceé, Anamaria Goltes, shares his goodbye letter to Dallas Mavericks' fans. / Photo Credit: Anamaria Goltes on Instagram
Anamaria Goltes
Anamaria Goltes wishes Dallas Mavericks' fans a "thank you" after her soon to be husband, Luka Doncic, was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. / Photo Credit: Anamaria Goltes on Instagram

While Goltes paid Doncic's former team respect, she wasn't shy of celebrating the news that he was now a member of the Lakers. In another Instagram Story, she shared the Lakers announcement of Doncic officially joining the team. 

RELATED: Who is new Lakers star Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes?

Goltes has been known to weigh in on Doncic's NBA happenings on social media, where she boasts a large following due to her work as a model and influencer. On Instagram alone, she boasts over 219K followers. Her top pinned posts are when Doncic proposed to her in 2023, as well as a photo of the birth of their daughter, Gabriela, later that year. 

Meanwhile, Doncic will now play alongside multi-time MVP Lebron James. In return, the Mavericks received 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who won an NBA finals ring alongside Lebron and the Lakers during the 2020 season.


The trade between Doncic and Davis is already considered one of the biggest in NBA history. 

RELATED: Luka Doncic net worth: How much is the Lakers' newest superstar worth?

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.