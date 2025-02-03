Luka Doncic's soon-to-be wife Anamaria Goltes sends a message to Mavericks fans after huge trade
The NBA world is still in shock following the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, February 2, a trade that ended the Slovenian superstar's run with the Mavericks after seven years with the team.
Fans and analysts have not been shy of sharing their thoughts on the monumental mid-season move — and now Doncic's fianceé Anamaria Goltes is joining the party. The NBA WAG took to her Instagram Stories and shared her future hubby's goodbye letter to the Mavericks fanbase. In a follow-up post, she wrote, "Thank you," to the Mavs fans, adding a blue heart that matches the team's primary color.
While Goltes paid Doncic's former team respect, she wasn't shy of celebrating the news that he was now a member of the Lakers. In another Instagram Story, she shared the Lakers announcement of Doncic officially joining the team.
RELATED: Who is new Lakers star Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes?
Goltes has been known to weigh in on Doncic's NBA happenings on social media, where she boasts a large following due to her work as a model and influencer. On Instagram alone, she boasts over 219K followers. Her top pinned posts are when Doncic proposed to her in 2023, as well as a photo of the birth of their daughter, Gabriela, later that year.
Meanwhile, Doncic will now play alongside multi-time MVP Lebron James. In return, the Mavericks received 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who won an NBA finals ring alongside Lebron and the Lakers during the 2020 season.
The trade between Doncic and Davis is already considered one of the biggest in NBA history.
RELATED: Luka Doncic net worth: How much is the Lakers' newest superstar worth?
