Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gives kids’ hospitalization update ahead of Rams playoff game
The Stafford family is on the mend.
Kelly, the 35-year-old wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, shared an Instagram story on January 12 showing her twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, enjoying a meal at a Waffle House in Arizona after all four of their children were hospitalized for two days. Kelly and Matthew also share Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4.
"Found our happy place in AZ," Kelly wrote along with the photo. She shared a second photo of her delicious meal and added, "My southern <3 is so happy."
This update comes shortly after Kelly revealed that Sawyer and Chandler had to spend the night in a hospital on January 7 during their drive from California to Arizona. While the reason for the visit was kept a secret, Kelly did share a picture of them sleeping on a hospital bed on Instagram and wrote, "Last night was long. Back in beds sleeping."
The entire Stafford squad was forced to evacuate their home due to the ongoing California wildfires, so they will be rooting on their dad, who is playing against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL playoff matchup on Monday, January 13.
Despite the hospital trip, Kelly also noted that her daughters "were all smiles getting to go with daddy on his work trip."
Meanwhile, Matthew, 36, addressed the horrible fires during a January 9 press conference.
"We play for the people in this community, the people that support us," he said. "And this week will be another example of that."
The NFL moved the January 13 playoff game from Los Angeles to Arizona this past weekend. The winner will move on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs while the loser will see their 2024-2025 season come to an end.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’