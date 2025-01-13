The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gives kids’ hospitalization update ahead of Rams playoff game

The NFL WAG brought the entire Stafford squad to Arizona to cheer on their dad for his big showdown.

Joseph Galizia

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024.
Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Stafford family is on the mend.

Kelly, the 35-year-old wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, shared an Instagram story on January 12 showing her twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, enjoying a meal at a Waffle House in Arizona after all four of their children were hospitalized for two days. Kelly and Matthew also share Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4.

"Found our happy place in AZ," Kelly wrote along with the photo. She shared a second photo of her delicious meal and added, "My southern <3 is so happy."

Kelly Stafford
Kelly Stafford takes her kids to a Waffle House in Arizona. / Photo Credit: Kelly Stafford on Instagram
Kelly Stafford
Kelly Stafford takes her kids to a Waffle House in Arizona. / Photo Credit: Kelly Stafford on Instagram

This update comes shortly after Kelly revealed that Sawyer and Chandler had to spend the night in a hospital on January 7 during their drive from California to Arizona. While the reason for the visit was kept a secret, Kelly did share a picture of them sleeping on a hospital bed on Instagram and wrote, "Last night was long. Back in beds sleeping." 

Kelly Stafford
Kelly Stafford shares a photo of her kids in a hospital on January 7, 2025. / Photo Credit: Kelly Stafford on Instagram

The entire Stafford squad was forced to evacuate their home due to the ongoing California wildfires, so they will be rooting on their dad, who is playing against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL playoff matchup on Monday, January 13. 

Despite the hospital trip, Kelly also noted that her daughters "were all smiles getting to go with daddy on his work trip." 

Meanwhile, Matthew, 36, addressed the horrible fires during a January 9 press conference. 

"We play for the people in this community, the people that support us," he said. "And this week will be another example of that."

The NFL moved the January 13 playoff game from Los Angeles to Arizona this past weekend. The winner will move on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs while the loser will see their 2024-2025 season come to an end. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard

Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend

QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots

One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.