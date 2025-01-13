Rams-Vikings Matchup History Ahead of Wild Card
The Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings are fully locked, loaded, and ready to start their playoff journey in the Wild Card round.
While these two teams have been in contact with each other this season, there is a lot of history that dates back many seasons between these two historic franchises.
The Rams have won the last three matchups against the Vikings, most recently coming in the 2024-25 season when LA took down Minnesota 30-20. The Rams go into the their Wild Card matchup having not lost to the Vikings since the 2017 season.
While the two teams do not often see each other in action, when they do, they bring the house down. Dating back to their first ever matchup back in 1961, the Rams and Vikings have always put up competitive games against one another.
Over the course of history, the Vikings lead the series against the Rams with 27 victories and 19 losses, and two ties in their 48 matchups. This is also not the first time these two franchises will meet in the playoffs.
Monday night will be the eighth time the Rams and Vikings have squared off in the playoffs. Over the seven times the two have faced each other in the playoffs, three have been NFC Divisional Playoff Games, two have been NFC Championship Games, one has been an NFC Wild Card Game (about to be two) and one has been a Western Conference Championship game.
Unluckily for the Rams, they have only been victorious in two games and have dropped five against the Vikings. Trying to be on the right side of history on Monday, the Rams will need to lean on the backs of both veterans and rookies, while sticking to head coach Sean McVay's game plan.
On the three-game winning streak against the Vikings, the Rams have scored 30 points or more to lead them to victory. Could this be a trend that NFL fans see once more when these two meet once again in a playoff atmosphere, or will the Vikings end the losing streak and the Rams season in one game?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE