Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant rookie jerseys expected to sell for millions at auction
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are widely considered two of the greatest players in the NBA. Now, a small piece of their history will be hitting the auction market — and is expected to sell for a ton of money.
The first-worn rookie jerseys of the basketball legends are set to be sold at an auction hosted by Sotheby's. Experts have reportedly predicted that these pieces of history could sell for a combined $20 million.
Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles, issued a public statement regarding the historic significance of the two Hall of Famers' iconic attire.
"The historical weight of these two jerseys is difficult to overstate," he said. "They are as rare as they come."
Sotheby's has since released a photo of the prized possessions, along with Wachter's statement, on their Instagram account on Thursday, March 6.
The Jordan piece comes from his October 5, 1985 preseason Chicago Bulls debut, a game which saw him score 16 points. His Airness also signed the jersey at the very top, significantly increasing its value.
Meanwhile, Bryant's piece is from his regular season Los Angeles Lakers debut on November 3, 1996. The Black Mamba didn't score any points in the game, but the Lakers did win 91-86.
"Early rookie jerseys represent the genesis of an athlete's career. For collectors in search of true one-of-one treasures, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own iconic pieces of basketball history," added Wachter.
The jerseys will be available to be bid on starting on March 21.
