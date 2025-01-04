Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank top in bold all-black fit
Loreal Sarkisian followed up the big double-overtime Texas Longhorns big College Football Playoff quarterfinal victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl with another bold and beautiful fit.
The 39-year-old wife of the Texas coach slayed 2024 with her incredible fits along the way like her Thanksgiving stunner in Daisy Dukes and boots, and her all-white sparkly denim cowgirl slay.
Before the big game on New Year’s Day, Loreal shared a moment with Steve in her burnt orange fairytale look before upstaging quarterback Arch Manning for the trophy presentation.
For her latest look, Loreal went bold in black with her shoestring tank top underneath a sheer top with some black jeans and shoes.
Loreal captioned the post, “✨Friendly Reminder✨ Don't let another year pass wishing you had done more. Take a chance on yourself and give it your all XOLO.”
She certainly took a chance with her latest look.
”The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” is showing 2025 could be just as epic of a year for the stylist and fashion expert. She penned her fans a sweet thank you note, as well as a strong message for the “new chapter” of her life.
Texas plays the Ohio State Buckeyes next on Friday, January 10, in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas where no doubt Loreal will bring her Texas fire to the game.
