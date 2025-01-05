WNBA star Cameron Brinks wows in full Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni
The inaugural Unrivaled season is underway, and the ladies are arriving in style.
This weekend, the ladies of the Unrivaled League — which was created in 2023 by Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart to allow WNBA players opportunities to play domestically during off-season — unveiled their uniforms. And as is par for the course, Cameron Brink is slaying.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward — who made her way into the wild card slot for Unrivaled’s Lunar Owls league, as reported in December 2024 — posed for some team photos, looking confident in her black and purple jersey and shorts, containing the team’s official yellow lettering.
While Brink was definitely serving looks in her team photos, she actually will not be playing her first Unrivaled games until 2026, as she is currently recovering from a torn ACL. She will be joining the likes of Skylar Diggins-Smith, Courtney Williams, Allisha Gray, Shakira Austin, and Collier.
The first Unrivaled games are set to kick off on Friday, Jan. 17, with the Lunar Owls taking on the Mist Basketball Club, as well as the Rose Basketball Club, who will face the Vinyl Basketball Club.
All games will broadcast on TNT and TruTV, and stream live via Max.
