WNBA star Cameron Brinks wows in full Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni

Unrivaled season is underway, and our favorite WNBA stars are arriving in style.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena.
Jul 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The inaugural Unrivaled season is underway, and the ladies are arriving in style. 

Cameron Brink 2024
Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This weekend, the ladies of the Unrivaled League — which was created in 2023 by Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart to allow WNBA players opportunities to play domestically during off-season — unveiled their uniforms. And as is par for the course, Cameron Brink is slaying.

Cameron Brink / Instagram
Cameron Brink behind the scenes of her team photos shoot. Shared to Instagram Sunday, Jan. 6, 2024 / Cameron Brink / Instagram

The Los Angeles Sparks forward — who made her way into the wild card slot for Unrivaled’s Lunar Owls league, as reported in December 2024 — posed for some team photos, looking confident in her black and purple jersey and shorts, containing the team’s official yellow lettering. 

While Brink was definitely serving looks in her team photos, she actually will not be playing her first Unrivaled games until 2026, as she is currently recovering from a torn ACL. She will be joining the likes of Skylar Diggins-Smith, Courtney Williams, Allisha Gray, Shakira Austin, and Collier.

The first Unrivaled games are set to kick off on Friday, Jan. 17, with the Lunar Owls taking on the Mist Basketball Club, as well as the Rose Basketball Club, who will face the Vinyl Basketball Club.


All games will broadcast on TNT and TruTV, and stream live via Max.

Cameron Brink 2024
May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) and Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) reach for a rebound in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

