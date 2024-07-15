Kelce bros sway to Taylor Swift songs throughout vibey golf tourney in Tahoe (VIDEO)
Well, it's true: Being apart this summer has been, in their beautiful eyes, a bit cruel when it comes to the separation.
Never mind that Travis is whopping it up in Lake Tahoe golfin' and drinkin' and singin' with his family while his girlfriend is in Europe tourin' away in exotic European cities.
Travis is pining for a Taylor and is a tad lonely but the way he's been getting over it lately is to sing his guts out to her songs.
Here's a list from People magazine of all the Taylor Swift songs played at the tournament.
Good for you, man, even if your vocals and moves aren't ... that ... good.
Oh, well. Whatever a guy can do to show his gal that he's thinking about her -- never mind the rest of us who stumble upon this and bravely give it a listen only to regret that decision forever.
Oh, we kid, Trav, we kid.
And while absence may make the heart grow fonder, this long-distance situation will become more difficult.
The Chiefs' training camp begins in less than a week (Sunday, July 21) and Swift's seemingly never-ending Eras Tour doesn't finally stop until December 8 in Vancouver. B.C.
Ahh but, looking at her touring schedule, Swift has a break from Aug. 21 until Nov. 13, when she's back on tour in Toronto.
That should leave plenty of time for the two to spend time together so expect to see a lot of Taylor on TV this fall.
As far as the golf tournament went, in case you were wondering, former pro tennis player Mardy Fish won the American Century Championship event for the second time Sunday, holding off NHL player Joe Pavelski by four points.
Travis finished in a tie for 55th and Jason in 87th.
But who cares? This was another solid weekend of bros bonding in one's time of need.