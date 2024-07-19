Aly Raisman recalls harrowing hospitalization
Aly Raisman recently opened up about her alarming health experiences, which she said led to two hospital stays due to symptoms resembling a stroke. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, July 17, the Olympic gymnast recounted the harrowing events which have stuck with her over the years.
In 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Raisman, 30, experienced her first episode. She found herself unable to speak properly, her words slurred. "They’re asking me what my name is, but I can’t remember my name or say what my name is,” she revealed.
She noted how the fear intensified as she rode in an ambulance with two men, unable to move or communicate. “‘Oh my God, I have two men [here and] I can’t move my arms and my legs,'” she thought, “‘I can’t move my body. I can’t speak. … What if they take advantage of me?'”
This terrifying episode was exacerbated by her ongoing struggles with PTSD, stemming from the sexual abuse she endured from former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. “I was, like, still really struggling a lot with PTSD. People don’t realize how much it still lives with you when you’ve been through something traumatic,” she said.
Her second hospitalization occurred last year. This time, she required assistance for basic functions such as walking and using the bathroom. “They wouldn’t release me because I couldn’t sit up on my own. … It took me so long,” Raisman shared. She described experiencing “complete body paralysis” and emphasized the importance of staying vigilant with her therapy, recognizing that stress was a significant factor.
As Raisman prepares to attend the Olympics in Paris later this month as an official hospitality ambassador, she mentioned how she expects to face numerous emotional triggers.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, Livvy Dunne
Hot kicks: LeBron rocks never-before-seen Nike kicks during pregame warm-ups
New couple?: Hanna Cavinder gets cozy with UGA’s Carson Beck in viral TikToks
2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters have adorable, heartwarming summer holiday