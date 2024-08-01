Simone Biles Was Wearing a Goat Necklace After Winning Gold
Simone Biles won the gold medal in the women's all-around gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympics to cement her legacy as the GOAT. It's a term that gets thrown around pretty loosely these days, but if anyone has actually earned the title, it's Biles, the most decorated gymnast in Team USA history.
After winning her second all-around individual gold she put on a goat necklace.
This was the first time that Biles had worn a goat. She went through a period where she wore leotards with the formidable animal stitched into the design.
Here's what Biles told Marie Claire about the designs in 2021:
The idea was to hit back at the haters. I didn't feel like it was necessarily fair how they could keep saying whatever they wanted, but then if I said something, it wasn't fair. [The haters] were joking like, "I swear, if she put a goat on her leo, blah, blah, blah." That would make them so angry. And then I was like, "Oh, that's actually a good idea. Let's make the haters hate it, and the fans love it."
The haters have been silenced for now, which means her necklace is more a declaration of fact than a response.