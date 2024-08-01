SI

Simone Biles Was Wearing a Goat Necklace After Winning Gold

Stephen Douglas

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates with her gold medal after the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles won the gold medal in the women's all-around gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympics to cement her legacy as the GOAT. It's a term that gets thrown around pretty loosely these days, but if anyone has actually earned the title, it's Biles, the most decorated gymnast in Team USA history.

After winning her second all-around individual gold she put on a goat necklace.

This was the first time that Biles had worn a goat. She went through a period where she wore leotards with the formidable animal stitched into the design.

Here's what Biles told Marie Claire about the designs in 2021:

The idea was to hit back at the haters. I didn't feel like it was necessarily fair how they could keep saying whatever they wanted, but then if I said something, it wasn't fair. [The haters] were joking like, "I swear, if she put a goat on her leo, blah, blah, blah." That would make them so angry. And then I was like, "Oh, that's actually a good idea. Let's make the haters hate it, and the fans love it."

The haters have been silenced for now, which means her necklace is more a declaration of fact than a response.

Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

