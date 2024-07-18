Simone Biles' teammate shared a heartwarming story about when she provided encouragement following an injury
Training with four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is no easy task. However, many would posit that Biles makes practice an enjoyable component of the journey. In a story for USA Today, several of Biles’ gymnastics teammates shared what it’s like working with her.
As you can imagine, her teammates have nothing but positive things to say about her. One of her teammates, Joscelyn Roberson — who will serve as a traveling alternate for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games — shared a story of when Biles provided motivation and emotional support after a traumatic injury.
Last year, before the team final at the world championship, Roberson tore her deltoid ligament and a tendon, which resulted in her bruising several bones. Her recovery was a slow process, but Biles shared some words of encouragement in the form of a card she left on Roberson’s locker.
"It said, 'Keep trying.’ It was just a personal reminder that the little things will add up eventually. 1% better every day, and you’ll get there," Roberson said. "I kept it up on my locker and saw it every single day. It really helped."
Biles herself knows a lot about perseverance through hard times. Fans can get a look at Biles’ day-to-day in a new Netflix documentary, “Simone Biles Rising,” streaming now. You can check out the trailer here.
