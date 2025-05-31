4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles looks tiny next to SI Swimsuit models in ‘Brunch Babes’ photo
Jordan Chiles is having fun as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. On her latest trip with the other models to Miami for Swim Week, she once again impressed in a bikini, but also showed just how tall the other models are compared to the gymnast.
The gold medalist Olympic gymnast and current UCLA Bruins star has shown she’s quite a fashion queen off the mat like her trash-bag skirt she made up, and her next-level cowboy look for a Beyoncé concert, and her stunning black dress for the SI Swimsuit launch party in New York City where she posed next to former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.
The 24-year-old Chiles posted her recent “boat babe” photos while out on a yacht in Miami.
She also reposted a “Brunch Babes” photo with the models where the 4-foot-11 Chiles was noticeably smaller than all the other models, including standing next to 5–foot-10 fellow Olympian in rugby star Ilona Maher.
Hey, she’s tiny but mighty. How many could do this pose she pulled off in the gym recently?
Chiles is amazing as she showed off her athletic build in gold-medal worthy swimsuit shots. We can’t wait to see what more comes out of Miami. Stay tuned.
