The Athlete Lifestyle logo

4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles looks tiny next to SI Swimsuit models in ‘Brunch Babes’ photo

The gold medalist and UCLA gymnast is enjoying Swim Week with the girls in Miami.

Matt Ryan

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Jordan Chiles is having fun as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. On her latest trip with the other models to Miami for Swim Week, she once again impressed in a bikini, but also showed just how tall the other models are compared to the gymnast.

The gold medalist Olympic gymnast and current UCLA Bruins star has shown she’s quite a fashion queen off the mat like her trash-bag skirt she made up, and her next-level cowboy look for a Beyoncé concert, and her stunning black dress for the SI Swimsuit launch party in New York City where she posed next to former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

RELATED: Jordan Chiles flexes white-wedding dress red backless fit backstage at AMAs

Jordan Chiles
Arrivals Jordan Chiles wearing a Marine Serre dress arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 24-year-old Chiles posted her recent “boat babe” photos while out on a yacht in Miami.

RELATED: Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles’ ‘Do Not Disturb’ pink fit turns heads

She also reposted a “Brunch Babes” photo with the models where the 4-foot-11 Chiles was noticeably smaller than all the other models, including standing next to 5–foot-10 fellow Olympian in rugby star Ilona Maher.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Hey, she’s tiny but mighty. How many could do this pose she pulled off in the gym recently?

Chiles is amazing as she showed off her athletic build in gold-medal worthy swimsuit shots. We can’t wait to see what more comes out of Miami. Stay tuned.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack

New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?

Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house

No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others

Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News