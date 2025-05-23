Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles’ ‘Do Not Disturb’ pink fit turns heads
Jordan Chiles has been on the go a lot, and now she just needs a few days to herself. She made sure to drop one more winning fit in a list of many lately before doing so.
The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national champion gymnast was impressive on the mat all season with perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy, but also off of it with her looks. She made up a trash-bag skirt for a competition with teammates that crushed, then looked unrecognizable with a new hairdo following the season that saw UCLA get national runner-up while Chiles won the natty on the uneven bars. She then rocked a next-level cowboy fit for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and slayed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos.
She may have even upstaged her bikini shots with her red carpet black premiere dress that she impressed side-by-side with Livvy Dunne, and in this white fit mic drop.
Chiles has been working hard, and working out hard with this insane pose in the gym in workout gear. She deserves some time off, and according to her she plans on it: She dropped this pink stunner while writing, “DND for the next few days!!!”
The 24-year-old Chiles already announced she will return to the Bruins next season.
What’s next for her in the offseason? Well, we will have to find out in a few days.
