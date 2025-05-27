The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles flexes white-wedding dress to blood-red backless fit backstage at AMAs

The gold medalist and UCLA gymnast rocks the American Music Awards in Las Vegas with two incredible fits.

Matt Ryan

Arrivals Jordan Chiles wearing a Marine Serre dress arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas.
Arrivals Jordan Chiles wearing a Marine Serre dress arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Jordan Chiles continues to impress off the mat with her fashion. Her latest looks at the American Music Awards on Memorial Day certainly turned heads.

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast impressed while back in college this year with perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy. She was equally impressive with her fit game like her homemade trash-bag skirt in a fun teammate competition, and her next-level cowboy stunner for a Beyoncé concert, and her gold bikini poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit while also wowing in her dress at the SI Swimsuit red carpet launch while posing with former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

RELATED: Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles’ ‘Do Not Disturb’ pink fit turns heads

Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The 24-year-old has also changed up her hair looking unrecognizable with a new style after the season, and even going with a new color.

For her latest winning fit hits, Chiles rocked not one, but two looks for the AMAs. She totally rocked this white-wedding dress look for the cameras as one of them upon her arrival at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Monday’s event.

RELATED: Jordan Chiles nails crazy one-handed pose showing super strength in workout fit

Jordan Chiles
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Jordan Chiles
IMAGO / NurPhoto

She then showed off her other glam look in an amazing backless red fit.

It was yet another winning night for Jordan Chiles, who also presented, off the mat.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC

NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion