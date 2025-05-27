Jordan Chiles flexes white-wedding dress to blood-red backless fit backstage at AMAs
Jordan Chiles continues to impress off the mat with her fashion. Her latest looks at the American Music Awards on Memorial Day certainly turned heads.
The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast impressed while back in college this year with perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy. She was equally impressive with her fit game like her homemade trash-bag skirt in a fun teammate competition, and her next-level cowboy stunner for a Beyoncé concert, and her gold bikini poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit while also wowing in her dress at the SI Swimsuit red carpet launch while posing with former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.
The 24-year-old has also changed up her hair looking unrecognizable with a new style after the season, and even going with a new color.
For her latest winning fit hits, Chiles rocked not one, but two looks for the AMAs. She totally rocked this white-wedding dress look for the cameras as one of them upon her arrival at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Monday’s event.
She then showed off her other glam look in an amazing backless red fit.
It was yet another winning night for Jordan Chiles, who also presented, off the mat.
