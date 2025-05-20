Jordan Chiles nails crazy one-handed pose showing super strength in workout fit
Jordan Chiles is a special athlete and showed off her skills in the middle of a workout with a ridiculously hard pose requiring some super strength.
The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast had a season full of perfect 10s that had her parents going crazy. She also helped lead the Bruins to a Big Ten title and an NCAA Championships runner-up placement, while winning an individual natty on the uneven bars.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle following UCLA Gymnastics season
The 24 year old also impressed off the mat with her fit game like her trash-bag made-up skirt in a fun competition with teammates, and her next-level cowboy look for a Beyoncé concert, along with her jaw-dropping dress while posing with Livvy Dunne for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles posts behind-the-scenes hotel bathrobe photo basking in huge honor
Speaking of SI Swimsuit, Chiles landed the cover with her gold bikini and had an emotional reaction for her big achievement.
In her latest fit in Nike workout gear in her gym she showed off, Chiles did a crazy one-handed pose showing off her incredible strength.
That’s why she’s a gold medalist in the Olympics and an NCAA champ.
Here’s a look at her new Nike gym where she showed off more of that strength.
It’s yet another impressive post of many lately for Chiles.
