The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles nails crazy one-handed pose showing super strength in workout fit

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national champion gymnast shows off an incredible move.

Matt Ryan

UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles during the floor exercise competition at an NCAA gymnastics meet with Penn State.
UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles during the floor exercise competition at an NCAA gymnastics meet with Penn State. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles is a special athlete and showed off her skills in the middle of a workout with a ridiculously hard pose requiring some super strength.

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast had a season full of perfect 10s that had her parents going crazy. She also helped lead the Bruins to a Big Ten title and an NCAA Championships runner-up placement, while winning an individual natty on the uneven bars.

RELATED: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle following UCLA Gymnastics season

The 24 year old also impressed off the mat with her fit game like her trash-bag made-up skirt in a fun competition with teammates, and her next-level cowboy look for a Beyoncé concert, along with her jaw-dropping dress while posing with Livvy Dunne for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party.

Jordan Chiles
Another stunning look from Chiles recently. / Jordan Chiles/Instagram

RELATED: Jordan Chiles posts behind-the-scenes hotel bathrobe photo basking in huge honor

Speaking of SI Swimsuit, Chiles landed the cover with her gold bikini and had an emotional reaction for her big achievement

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

In her latest fit in Nike workout gear in her gym she showed off, Chiles did a crazy one-handed pose showing off her incredible strength.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

That’s why she’s a gold medalist in the Olympics and an NCAA champ.  

Here’s a look at her new Nike gym where she showed off more of that strength.

It’s yet another impressive post of many lately for Chiles.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress

Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation

Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News