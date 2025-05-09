Jordan Chiles goes next-level cowboy fit for Beyoncé concert
Jordan Chiles is enjoying the UCLA Bruins Gymnastics offseason after the team finished runner-up in the NCAA Championships. She took in a Beyoncé concert in full cowboy gear for the perfect fit.
The 24-year-old Chiles won a gold medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics with Team USA, and then returned to UCLA where she took a season off to prepare for Paris. She helped the Bruins almost win the first title since 2018, but also took home an individual national championship on the uneven bars, She had perfect 10 scores all season that had her parents going crazy.
Even though she was a collegiate athlete, she was still a celebrity doing an iconic dance on the on The Jennifer Hudson Show. After the “Gold Over America Tour” where she had some silly photos with Simone Biles, Chiles was just one of the girls with UCLA. She had a garbage bag makeshift fit competition with the girls, and then went with a bikini top and bling for Coachella, and most recently was unrecognizable with a new hair color.
Still riding the fun train, Chiles went with a friend to see Beyoncé perform her Cowboy Carter Rour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where she went with the full cowboy fit with the hat, tube top, denim miniskirt, and boots.
Chiles is busy having a good time. She also just dropped this photo dump of her life lately showing off those good times. You go, Jordan Chiles.
