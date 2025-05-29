49ers star George Kittle unrecognizable in high school photo without beard, long hair
George Kittle is one of the most recognizable faces in the NFL with his long hair and big beard, and with his 6-foot-4 height and 250-pound build, you can’t miss him on the field for the San Francisco 49ers. In high school, however, he looked like the average kid.
The 31-year-old Kittle is known for his personality off the football field as well where he loves to have a good time like his viral beer chugging at Wrestlemania 41 that he clapped back at fans for, and he and his wife Claire’s “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fits, and his full polar bear look that’s a must-see.
While Kittle was unrecognizable without his beard coming out of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2017 NFL Draft in photos he shared, the 146th pick overall in the fifth round was even more so as a high school recruit at Norman High School in Norman, Oklahoma. Kittle shared his picture of then and now on his Instagram Stories with his hair and beard gone.
That’s hard to believe it’s the same guy. It’s also hard to believe he was a 3-star recruit at 1519th overall, and 20th in the state in the class of 2012.
He went from all that to the highest-paid tight end in the NFL with his latest four-year, $76.4 million contract extension he just signed with San Francisco.
Now, Kittle is truly unforgettable and will one day no doubt have his bearded bust in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
