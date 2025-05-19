George Kittle, wife Claire go hippie with fits for Grateful Dead concert
George Kittle got paid by the San Francisco 49ers to the tune of $76.4 million over the next four years, making the 31 year old is now th NFL’s highest paid tight end. He’s celebrating his new deal with wife Claire Kittle in Vegas where they went hippie with their latest fits together.
Kittle was a monster on the field last season, with 78 catches for 1106 yards and eight touchdowns. His 30-year-old wife was a beast off it with her winning fits like her elite gold boots look, and her custom made Pro Bowl jersey minidress.
RELATED: 49ers WAG Claire Kittle raves about her and George’s moms’ unique cowgirl fits
The couple that has been married since 2019 has had fun in the offseason with different crazy outfits like George’s insane full polar bear suit, and their cowboy villain look together for a wedding, and their “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gear selfie for Wrestlemania 41.
For their latest look together, they went to a Grateful Dead show at the Vegas Sphere and made sure to dress the part with their hippie looks. Claire even upped it a notch going barefoot.
RELATED: 49ers’ George Kittle claps back at WWE Wrestlemania 41 fans on slow chugging beer
They definitely look like Grateful Dead fans known as “Deadheads.”
George was broing out with his shirt off with Nick Bosa there.
The show looked insane with the graphics.
This is the second time we’ve seen George (and Bosa) at a Grateful Dead show this month as the last time included running back Christian McCaffrey.
One thing we know is George loves to and knows how to party and surely had fun this time with Claire there.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’