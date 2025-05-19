The Athlete Lifestyle logo

George Kittle, wife Claire go hippie with fits for Grateful Dead concert

The 49ers tight end and his wife enjoy an unreal show at The Sphere in Las Vegas while looking like “Deadheads” following the star’s big new contract.

Matt Ryan

George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

George Kittle got paid by the San Francisco 49ers to the tune of $76.4 million over the next four years, making the 31 year old is now th NFL’s highest paid tight end. He’s celebrating his new deal with wife Claire Kittle in Vegas where they went hippie with their latest fits together.

Kittle was a monster on the field last season, with 78 catches for 1106 yards and eight touchdowns. His 30-year-old wife was a beast off it with her winning fits like her elite gold boots look, and her custom made Pro Bowl jersey minidress.

Claire Kittle
Claire’s fit for a trip to the mountains. / Claire Kittle/Instagram

The couple that has been married since 2019 has had fun in the offseason with different crazy outfits like George’s insane full polar bear suit, and their cowboy villain look together for a wedding, and their “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gear selfie for Wrestlemania 41.

For their latest look together, they went to a Grateful Dead show at the Vegas Sphere and made sure to dress the part with their hippie looks. Claire even upped it a notch going barefoot.

Claire and George Kittl
Claire Kittle/Instagram

They definitely look like Grateful Dead fans known as “Deadheads.”

George was broing out with his shirt off with Nick Bosa there.

George Kittle and Nick Bosa
Claire Kittle/Instagram

The show looked insane with the graphics.

Grateful Dead show
Claire Kittle/Instagram

This is the second time we’ve seen George (and Bosa) at a Grateful Dead show this month as the last time included running back Christian McCaffrey.

One thing we know is George loves to and knows how to party and surely had fun this time with Claire there.

George Kittle and Claire Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

