Victor Wembanyama goes shopping for sports cars but can't squeeze in

NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama was spotted out shopping for a new sports car, but there was one big issue with his 7-foot-3 frame when he sat in the Nissan Z roadster.

Josh Sanchez

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs shakes hands with Spike Lee before the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama was shut down for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder.

Wemby's blood clot condition was diagnosed following the NBA All-Star break.

With some free time on his hands, Wembanyama has some free time away from the court and he was recently spotted looking to add to his car collection.

A video began going viral on social media showing Wemby checking out some sports cars, but there was one major issue with his massive 7-foot-3 frame. NBA players have a hard enough time fitting into spaces meant for your average adult, and that was the case when Wembanyama attempted to squeeze into a two-seat convertable.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year was sizing up a Nissan Z roadster, but it just wasn't meant to happen.

Tall guy problems. You just can't have it all.

The French big man was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game before he was sidelined.

Spurs guard Chris Paul and center Victor Wembanyama react after competing in the skills challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend
It will be exciting to see Wembanyama return to the court next season, and perhaps he will have a new whip when he pulls up for the season-opener.

The Spurs currently sit at 25-34 on the season and are the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference.

Josh Sanchez
