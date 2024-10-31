7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama makes Star Wars actors look miniature
Victor Wembanyama makes almost anyone look small. He even makes his San Antonio Spurs teammates like Chris Paul look incredibly tiny.
The NBA sensation from France has taken America by storm — and its culture. Wembanyama is a huge Star Wars fan, and to honor his Rookie of the Year award and his love for the epic science-fiction movies and shows, Nike made him custom "Wookiee of the Year" GT Hustles. While super dope and different, Wemby ended up not wearing them for the game.
He did, however get a chance to meet and pose with the stars of the Star Wars shows: Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan), Hayden Christensen (Anakin), and Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka). The photo he took with the actors is truly stunning.
Wembanyama literally looks to be twice their size. For the record, McGregor is 5-foot10, Christensen is 6-foot-0, and Dawson is 5-foot-7.
The versatile center who can dribble like he’s a point guard, jack up three-pointers, post in the paint, and lead the league in blocks, is averaging 20 points and 12 rebounds per game to start the season.
The 20-year-old is only going to keep growing into his body and that’s just unfair for the rest of the league.
For mere mortals like the Star Wars actors and the rest of us, we just get to look up to Wembanyama and enjoy the show.
