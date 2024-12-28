7-foot-3 NBA star Victor Wembanyama easily spotted playing chess on NYC streets
There are a lot of things that are difficult to do when you're 7-foot-3. Playing basketball is not one of them, but blending into a crowd is. Victor Wembanyama knows that all too well.
However, that didn't stop the San Antonio Spurs star and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year from hitting the streets of New York City looking for a challenge.
Wemby made a call on social media on Saturday morning, hours after a win over the Brooklyn Nets, to see if anyone would be down for a game of chess.
MORE: Victor Wembanyama enters alien mode in Star Wars Wookiee kicks, shiesty mask
"Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square park to play chess? I'm there," he wrote on X.
To the surprise of fans who pulled up to the location, Wembanyama was actually there and he was easy to spot. The 7-foot-3 big man was sitting on a park bench in the rain.
MORE: 6-foot-6 Draymond Green standing next to Victor Wembanyama looks fake
Wemby is a man of the people.
He posted up for a photo with all of the fans who showed up after finishing up the chess sesh.
And while New York isn't generally known for its hospitality, perhaps this experience will help the Knicks for Wemby recruiting purposes down the line. Never count it out.
This season, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick is averaging 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and four blocks per game. Wemby returns to action on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
